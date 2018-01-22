Police: Three suspects arrested in connection with NE Portland market robbery

Three suspects were arrested in connection with an armed market robbery in northeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to the Neighborhood Market on the 9000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the store, the officers learned two suspects enter the business and demanded money. They also said one of the suspects was armed.

The suspects left with cash and police said one of them fired a gun. There were no reports of injuries.

Officers learned the suspects left in a white Ford Excursion. The vehicle was later spotted at a gas station near Northeast 99th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the SUV. Investigators said evidence connected the three people in the SUV to the market robbery.

Lamarr Juan Luster Jr., 19, Kobe Branden Cordray, 20, and Angelo Dewayne Luster, 17, were arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. First-degree robbery is a Measure 11 charge.

Lamarr Luster and Cordray were booked into the Multnomah County Jail, while Angelo Luster was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

Detective believe the three suspects may have been involved in additional robberies in the metro area. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.

