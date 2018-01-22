Troopers: Two dead in crash on Hwy 22E near Gates

Troopers said two men died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22E near Gates Sunday afternoon.

According to the Oregon State Police, a black 2017 Nissan Armada being driven east by 34-year-old Portland resident Joshua Lyons attempted to pass on a patch of snow-covered road near milepost 76.

The Armada lost traction and slid sideways, striking the front of a westbound silver Chevrolet Silverado pulling an enclosed trailer.

Investigators said Lyons and his passenger, 47-year-old Timothy Hays of Silverton, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Silverado and two passengers were treated for minor injuries at Salem Hospital and released. A third passenger in the pickup was taken to St. Charles Hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lane of Highway 22E was closed for around five hours for the investigation into the crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Gates Fire Department assisted in the response to this incident.

