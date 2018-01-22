Edwin Lara pleads guilty to 2016 aggravated murder of Bend woman

A former college security guard accused of killing a Bend woman pleaded guilty to murder charges in court Monday morning.

Edwin Lara will now face sentencing in Deschutes County, though the state has said the death penalty is off the table as part of a plea agreement.

Police said Lara killed 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend in July of 2016 after stealing her purse. Sawyer lived in an apartment complex near Central Oregon Community College, where Lara worked as a part-time security guard.

Prosecutors said Sawyer had gone for a walk just after midnight on July 24, 2016, and was not far from her home at the time of her killing.

Investigators said data from Sawyer’s phone helped them create a timeline of events that showed her talking and texting with friends while leaving for her walk, then stop between 15 and 20 minutes later, when they believe she encountered Lara.

The phone data records showed the device was taken into the Mazama Gym on the COCC campus around 1:30 a.m., and investigators later found the phone and Sawyer’s purse in a nearby river.

According to prosecutors, Sawyer’s autopsy shows that she fought against her attacker but that blunt force trauma was the cause of death. Prosecutors showed an image of an almost 50-pound rock they claim Lara used in the killing.

Lara was arrested in California after investigators said he went on a crime spree which included the kidnapping of a woman in Salem and a family in California, as well as the attempted murder of a man in Yreka.

Lara still faces charges for those incidents.

