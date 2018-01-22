Business owners cleaning up after vandalism spree in SE Portland

Vandals smashed up several businesses on Hawthorne Boulevard early Monday morning, leaving owners needing to replace doors and other equipment.

Fettle Botanic Supply and Counsel was one of four businesses in southeast Portland left bruised & banged up. Plywood covers the busted-in front doors and cash registers were left overturned inside the shop.

Next door, managers at a Zoom+Care location also woke up to the bad news Monday, but they told FOX 12 surveillance video caught the thieves smashing into the clinic then rummaging through the facility. They said they feel fortunate nothing was stolen.

Bummer for businesses along SE Hawthorne near 33rd. At least 2 shops hit early this morning pic.twitter.com/H5GOGTMrBc — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 22, 2018

It was a different story at Natian Brewery on East Burnside and 13th Avenue, where owner Ian McGuinness said thieves took register tills then ran after breaking into his microbrewery.

McGuinness said he will also be replacing his front door and is irritated thieves made such a mess over a few dollars.

“We do not keep cash here overnight, so they got a couple of quarters and nickels,” he said. “They didn’t even take the gift cards that were in the till, so I don’t know if that’s really speaking to their intelligence or not, but it is what it is.”

Nation Brewery on E. Burnside was also hit early this morning. Owner says thieves ran off with till of quarters & nickels pic.twitter.com/mzH9iaWS5w — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 22, 2018

While McGuinness is frustrated by actions of the thieves, he is grateful for neighbors.

“One of the neighbors saw the damage and called it in for us, another neighbor found the till a block away, smashed open,” he explained.

Back on Hawthorne, popular second-hand store Vintage Pink also got a rock to the front door, but it did not appear that anyone got inside.

Another smash at @VintagePinkPDX, although it appears they didn’t get in. Not sure if this is related to other Hawthorne smash cases several blocks down pic.twitter.com/LduSC2uriz — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 22, 2018

FOX 12 reached out to the Portland Police Bureau to see if detectives think these cases are related but the bureau has not yet responded to those inquiries.

McGuinness did share one tip that he got from police, saying that from now on he’ll be leaving his registers open with the tills on the counter - empty and in plain sight - hoping that will deter criminals away.

