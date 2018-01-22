Portland, Old Town Brewing reach agreement on use of stag logo

The fight between city leaders and a local brewer over the use of a historic Portland landmark is over.

Old Town Brewing and Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Monday that the two sides have come to an agreement over the use of part of the iconic “Portland Oregon” sign.

The city of Portland took ownership of the sign in 2010 and has licensed the use of the sign on various products.

Old Town had previously claimed that they had an “incontestable” trademark of the leaping stag portion of the sign when used for beer or alcohol.

The brewer claimed the city was encroaching on that trademark by signing deals with other brewers for use of the sign with all other elements except the stag.

Under the new agreement, the city will amend current trademark applications it has to exclude uses in beer, wine and liquor, and Old Town Brewing will not object to the amended applications or the city’s licensing of the logo for products outside the field of alcoholic beverages.

The city does still have the ability to license the sign for some uses, like for festivals or other events or to local alcoholic beverage trade organizations for marketing purposes.

“I am pleased that we have arrived at a mutually beneficial solution that ensures the City of Portland can effectively protect the Portland sign as a landmark, while also protecting the trademark rights of Old Town Brewing,” Wheeler said in a release. “It was important to me to reach an agreement so that we could each return our focus to our core missions with a strengthened partnership.”

Due to city regulations, the deal is not permanent. Officials did make the agreement for the longest time possible, five years with the ability to renew for another five years.

“This was a challenging process,” Old Town Brewing founder and owner Adam Milne said. “Once the Mayor directly engaged on the issue, we felt an immediate difference in the tone and tenor of the negotiations. I appreciate his support of local small businesses and of Portland craft brewing.”

