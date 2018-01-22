Seeing double: J.K. Simmons takes on two roles in ‘Counterpart’

Oscar winner J.K. Simmons is doing double duty in the new series, “Counterpart.”

In the show, he plays two characters: Howard Silk, a UN agency worker, and a version of himself in a parallel dimension.

The actor talked to MORE about the challenges of playing a pair of parts, but he joked it’s great to work with a “great actor” – himself.

Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons is double the fun talking @Counterpart_STZ this morning on @MoreGDO. Plus, he shares ”bombshell” news about the future of his role as Commissioner Gordon #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/aFCkCWZyB9 — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) January 22, 2018

“Counterpart” airs Sundays on STARZ.

