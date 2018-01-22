Romantic comedy written by local woman, filmed in Portland to pr - KPTV - FOX 12


Romantic comedy written by local woman, filmed in Portland to premiere this week

Thora Birch and Chris Klein star in "The Competition," a romantic comedy filmed in Oregon about a woman who doesn't believe men can commit to relationships past six months. 

Thora rose to fame in the Oscar-winning film "American Beauty," and Chris is best known for his starring role in the "American Pie" movie franchise.  

"The Competition" will be premiering at OMSI Friday. 

MORE interviewed Kelsey Tucker, the local woman who wrote the script, about how the film has been received so far. 

For anyone interested in viewing the movie but can't make it out to OMSI, it will also be on several streaming platforms Friday. 

