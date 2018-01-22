Damian Lillard named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week - KPTV - FOX 12

Damian Lillard named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

Lillard led the Blazers in scoring, assists, field goals, three-point field goals and free throws made last week. The team went 3-0 during that stretch, with victories over Phoenix, Indiana and Dallas.

Lillard is one of four NBA players averaging at least 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season, along with Steph Curry, James Harden, Lebron James.

This is the fourth career NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor for Lillard, who took home the award twice in 2014-15 and once in 2016-17.

The Blazers face the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

