Crews respond to three-alarm fire in Nike storage facility

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in a storage facility on the Nike campus in the Beaverton area.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to Southwest Koll Parkway and Walker Road at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters said they found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene and went into an aggressive attack on the fire.

Crews called for additional units to respond to the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The fire started in a building used as a storage facility by Nike. Firefighters said the building had a working fire alarm, but it was not immediately known if there was a commercial sprinkler system.

Due to the large amount of burning materials and hazardous conditions, firefighters were not able to complete a search of the building for more than an hour to confirm reports that nobody was in the building when the fire started.

By 5 p.m., firefighters said the fire had been contained. There were no reports of injuries.

At one point, firefighters had to leave the roof of the building and fight the fire defensively based on concerns it could collapse.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Nike spokesman said the fire is unrelated to current construction on the Nike campus.

