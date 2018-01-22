Sheriff: Man with heroin assaulted deputy after traffic stop in Douglas Co.

A man carrying heroin assaulted a deputy after a traffic stop in Douglas County, according to investigators.

A deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Toyota Camry in the Curtin area on Sunday, but investigators said the driver kept going. The suspect eventually stopped at the intersection of Highway 38 and Curtin Road.

The deputy said the driver did not present a driver’s license and fought with the deputy when he attempted to take the suspect into custody.

Another deputy arrived at the scene and the suspect, 29-year-old Shawn Michael Obrein of Pleasant Hill, was arrested.

Deputies said Obrien was in possession of 1 gram of heroin, methamphetamine residue and evidence of delivering drugs.

Obrein’s driving privileges had been suspended at the felony level, according to investigators.

The deputy who was assaulted sustained a minor injury to his eye, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He was treated and released at the hospital.

Obrein was booked into the Douglas County Jail on various charges including assault on a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, attempt to elude, driving while suspended, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of heroin and meth.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.