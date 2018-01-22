Ambulance T-boned by pickup truck in Salem

A pickup truck T-boned an ambulance in the middle of a busy Salem intersection Monday.

According to Salem police, the ambulance was headed to a 911 call with its lights and siren on when it entered the intersection southbound on Commercial Street Southeast at about noon.

The pickup, which was traveling eastbound on Kuebler Boulevard Southeast, T-boned the ambulance, knocking it on its side.

The ambulance crew and driver did not suffer any serious injuries, but they were taken to the hospital for observation.

The pickup driver did not go to the hospital and is fully cooperating with police.

Police said he did not show signs of impairment and has not been cited, but they said the case will be reviewed by the district attorney's office once the investigation is completed.

