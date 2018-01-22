Police: DUII suspect arrested after hit-and-run crashes on Fremont Bridge; witness fired gun

Police have arrested a DUII suspect accused of causing multiple hit-and-run crashes on the Fremont Bridge.

Officers responded to reports of a crash and gunfire on northbound Interstate 5 near the south end of the Fremont Bridge at 6:17 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said the driver of a dark green Dodge pickup hit the jersey wall barrier and multiple vehicles.

As the driver was leaving the scene, another person fired multiple rounds at his truck.

The hit-and-run suspect was located near the exit from northbound I-5 to Northeast Alberta Street.

Travis S. Taylor, 46, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage.

The person who fired a handgun cooperated with investigators, according to police. Officer seized the gun used in this incident.

Police said the person who fired the gun was shooting at the suspect’s tires.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the crashes or gunfire.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

