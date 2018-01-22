Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter for deadly stabbing at NE Portland strip club

Rinita Lowe, jail booking photo on left, photo from previous court appearance on right. (KPTV)

A woman pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree manslaughter for a deadly stabbing at a northeast Portland strip club.

Rinita Lowe, 25, entered her plea in court Monday. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Lowe was initially arrested on the charge of murder in June 2016.

Police said she stabbed 29-year-old Shantina Turner in the neck at Club Skinn on Northeast 60th Avenue.

Lowe left the club and was caught at a nearby store. Police said the knife used in the stabbing was found in the store’s parking lot.

According to court documents, Lowe told police various accounts of what had happened, before admitting in an expletive-filled statement that it was her knife, that she opened the knife in her purse and then stabbed Turner.

Related: Court docs state woman admits to stabbing at strip club

An autopsy showed Turner had been stabbed in the neck three times.

Along with 15 years in prison, Lowe was sentenced Monday to three years of post-prison supervision. Lowe also pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.