Timbers head for Arizona to kickoff preseason training camp

The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.

It’s the first training camp under new head coach Gio Savarese.

“I saw a lot of good energy around and I think that's a very important side of the preseason,” Savarese said.

Many Timbers players were in Portland on Monday for physicals before departing for Tucson.

Fans can expect at least eight, if not nine or 10, players to return to the starting 11 that finished tops in the table of the Western Conference last season.

Notably gone will be Darlington Nagbe, who was traded to Atlanta. However, the Timbers will welcome 23-year-old Andy Polo of Peru this season.

“His speed that he gives in the one vs.one, how crafty he is on the ball, the way he finishes from the white area, is something that is going to add more to the team,” Savarese said.

The roster isn’t complete, and Savarese said the club is still on the lookout for another attacker and defensive midfielder.

The Timbers will be kept away from home until the middle of April, including all preseason and their first five regular season matches, due to construction to expand Providence Park.

