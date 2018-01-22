Timbers head for Arizona to kickoff preseason training camp

Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
A man transporting drugs between Helena, Montana and Eugene, Oregon was arrested in Umatilla County, according to deputies.More >
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child was in jail Monday, nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >
Imagine if cigarettes were no longer addictive and smoking itself became almost obsolete; only a tiny segment of Americans still lit up.More >
A woman pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree manslaughter for a deadly stabbing at a northeast Portland strip club.More >
For anyone who has ever dreamed of finding treasure on the beach, one Oregon coast town is turning that childhood fantasy into a reality for thousands of people every year.More >
Portland police said that a man found injured near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Stark Street Sunday has died.More >
Three suspects were arrested in connection with an armed market robbery in northeast Portland, according to police.More >
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
A north Portland woman is coming to terms with the fact that her Toyota Yaris was used as a getaway car in a high-speed car chase.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.More >
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
