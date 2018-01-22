Clark County firefighters, paramedics taking extra flu precautions

Firefighters and paramedics in Clark County are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and you from the flu.

Firefighters have to wear masks when they go into a burning building. But for the next couple of months, they're going to wear masks on every call they respond to.

Clark County firefighters and paramedics are now required to wear drop isolation masks. Their purpose is to shield the person wearing it from spreading any tiny drops of spit or saliva and protect them from inhaling someone else's.

In the last three weeks, the Northwest has hit the peak of flu season with local emergency rooms dealing with a surge of patients with flu symptoms.

Experts say this particular strain of flu is very concerning and that is why rescue workers need to be extra careful.

"If we have a patient that's immunocompromised, we don't want to spread something to them if we're carrying something around or have just been exposed to something. So, it's protecting everybody," said Clark County Fire Capt. Eric Simukka.

Even though it’s the height of flu season, doctors still suggest getting your flu shot if you haven't already.

