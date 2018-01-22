Sheriff: Scappoose kidnapping suspect threatened woman with gun after meeting online

A Scappoose man was arrested on charges including first-degree kidnapping after using a gun to threaten a woman he met through an online dating system, according to deputies.

Troy James Queen, 48, was arrested last week on additional charges of coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, interfering with making a report and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation began on Jan. 8 when a woman reported to deputies that she met Queen online and subsequently met him in person several times over a one-month period.

The woman said she agreed to meet Queen in Garibaldi, but on the way home Queen pulled a gun on her, fired a shot in the air, threatened her and hit her in the face, according to deputies.

Detectives said they obtained evidence that supported the woman’s allegations. Queen was taken into custody and deputies seized his car.

A search warrant for the car led to the discovery of a firearm, cell phone and meth, according to deputies.

Queen was booked into the Columbia County Jail. He remained in jail Monday with bail set at $23,625.

