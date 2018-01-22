U-Haul employee will not face charges for shooting, killing armed robber in SE Portland

A U-Haul employee will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing an armed robber in southeast Portland.

A grand jury determined the 27-year-old employee was warranted in the use of deadly force against 53-year-old Robert R. Porter on Jan. 3.

Investigators said Porter, of Newberg, entered the U-Haul location on Southeast Powell Boulevard near 49th Avenue armed with a handgun and demanded money.

An employee, who had a valid concealed handgun license, fired his handgun and struck Porter multiple times. Another employee called 911.

Porter was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Investigators said the employee and other witnesses cooperated with the investigation. The suspect’s gun and employee’s gun were seized as evidence.

Detectives believe Porter was involved in multiple Portland-area robberies prior to Jan. 3.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.

