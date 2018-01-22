Portland Community College opens Dream Center for DACA recipients, families

Portland Community College has opened its Dream Center for DACA recipients and their families.

The Dream Center will provide information and services ranging from legal information to DACA renewal applications.

Administrators said the center is the only one of its kind specifically devoted to dreamers at a community college or university in Oregon.

With Congress debating the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, advocates say the center is a much-needed service for the community.

“What the center really means is not only the fact that we are being recognized as individuals and a part of society and are collaboratively community based, but also recognizing that the ultimate goal for a lot us students here is to continue and further our education,” said PCC student Petrona Dominguez.

The center is projected to serve 20 families and 20 students each academic term.

For more, go to pcc.edu.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.