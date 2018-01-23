New Portland police chief sworn in during public ceremony

The new chief of the Portland Police Bureau was sworn in during a public ceremony Monday.

Chief Danielle Outlaw was hired in August by Mayor Ted Wheeler. She began working as chief in October.

Outlaw’s official swearing-in ceremony took place Monday at the Oregon Historical Society.

Outlaw said she chose the Oregon Historical Society because of its current exhibit highlighting the history of the civil rights movement in Oregon, called “Racing to Change.”

Outlaw is a 19-year veteran of law enforcement and had spent her career with the Oakland Police Department before moving to Portland. In Oakland, she last served as a deputy chief.

Outlaw sat down with FOX 12 in October to talk about her new job as police chief in Portland.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.