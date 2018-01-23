Sheriff: Man transporting drugs between Montana and Oregon arrested in Umatilla Co.

A man transporting drugs between Helena, Montana and Eugene, Oregon was arrested in Umatilla County, according to deputies.

Deputies stopped a 2005 Chevy Equinox and a 2007 Subaru Impreza with Montana plates on Powerline Road near Hermiston at 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

One of the deputies contacted the four people in the Equinox and advised them he had recovered a clear plastic bag from the passenger-side floorboard.

The people in the car confessed that it contained cocaine, according to investigators.

Deputies said the driver, Eric Mathias Dunbar, 18, of Helena, Montana, admitted to being paid to drive from Montana to Eugene to pick up drug items.

A K-9 was called to the scene to search the two vehicles. Deputies said the search revealed four safes, $2,400 in cash, 13.11 ounces of butane honey oil, 149 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of crack cocaine and 94 ounces of marijuana.

Dunbar was arrested on felony charges of possession and delivery of cocaine, as well as a misdemeanor charge of delivery of marijuana. Nobody else has been arrested in connection with this case at this time, according to deputies.

