Two people sentenced to prison in connection with 2017 Hillsboro shooting

Two people were sentenced to prison for their roles in a shooting in Hillsboro.

Cristin Magana-Ponce, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of attempted murder.

Magana-Ponce and another 17-year-old suspect were arrested in August 2017.

Investigators said the shooting took place after a fight at a “juvenile party” on the 100 block of Southeast 11th Place.

The suspects were not invited to the party and told to leave, which they did before firing shots that injured two teens in the home, according to police.

The victims survived the shooting.

Magana-Ponce was later arrested at a home near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street in Portland.

He initially faced charges of conspiracy to commit murder. After pleading guilty to attempted murder charges, Magana-Ponce was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years post-prison supervision.

The second underage suspect pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison.

