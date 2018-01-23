Tsunami watch canceled for OR, WA, CA after earthquake off Alask - KPTV - FOX 12

Tsunami watch canceled for OR, WA, CA after earthquake off Alaska coast

A tsunami watch has been canceled for the Oregon and Washington coast after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast of Alaska early Tuesday morning.

In many coastal areas including Tillamook County, officials are telling people in the area about the tsunami watch but did not issue an evacuation order.

We will continue to update this developing story as we learn more information.

