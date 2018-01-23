Tsunami watch canceled for OR, WA, CA after earthquake off Alaska coast

A tsunami watch has been canceled for the Oregon and Washington coast after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast of Alaska early Tuesday morning.

415 am: Tsunami watch is cancelled for coastal areas of WA, OR and CA. A small tsunami was generated in AK, but this event does not pose a threat to WA, OR or CA coastal areas. #tsunami — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 23, 2018

In many coastal areas including Tillamook County, officials are telling people in the area about the tsunami watch but did not issue an evacuation order.

Tsunami Watch WA/OR/CA has been canceled https://t.co/Mke88GRprx — Tillamook County (@TillamookCoEM) January 23, 2018

Our tsunami alert has been canceled — Depoe Bay Fire Dist. (@DepoeBayFire) January 23, 2018

NOAA/NWS has issued a cancellation for the Distant Tsunami Watch for the Oregon Coast, No further action is needed. Lincoln County Sheriff's — LC Sheriff's Office (@lcsheriffoffice) January 23, 2018

We will continue to update this developing story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.