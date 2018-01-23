On the Go with Joe for National Pie Day at Pie vs Pie - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe for National Pie Day at Pie vs Pie

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Pie lovers rejoice – Tuesday is National Pie Day, and a is local shop taking part in the sweet celebration.

The family at Pie vs Pie in Gresham has passed down recipes for more than 100 years.

The shop offers everything from apple, cherry and berry pies to savory Italian and tamale pies.

Pie fans can stop in Tuesday for a slice and help others at the same time as a portion of the sales will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Joe V. stopped by the shop to try a slice and learn how these delicious pies are made.

Customers can stop by Pie vs Pie at 331 N Main Ave. in Gresham Tuesday through Sunday. To see the full menu of pies, head to ILovePieVsPie.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.