On the Go with Joe for National Pie Day at Pie vs Pie

Pie lovers rejoice – Tuesday is National Pie Day, and a is local shop taking part in the sweet celebration.

The family at Pie vs Pie in Gresham has passed down recipes for more than 100 years.

The shop offers everything from apple, cherry and berry pies to savory Italian and tamale pies.

Pie fans can stop in Tuesday for a slice and help others at the same time as a portion of the sales will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Joe V. stopped by the shop to try a slice and learn how these delicious pies are made.

Celebrating #NationalPieDay at #pievspie in Gresham. They have a 100+ year family recipe with 15 different flavors... and it’s my journalistic duty to try every single one! ?? pic.twitter.com/6dOYQSATBl — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 23, 2018

Customers can stop by Pie vs Pie at 331 N Main Ave. in Gresham Tuesday through Sunday. To see the full menu of pies, head to ILovePieVsPie.com.

