Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Jan. 23

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers of Pearl Jam just announced a major two-show deal in the Pacific Northwest, and these concerts are going to be game changers. The doubleheader will take place at Safeco Field August 8 and August 10, and the band is pledging to raise at least $1 million from the shows to help homeless initiatives in Seattle. For more information on the concerts and lodging, head to PearlJam.com.

Have you heard of hygge? It is a Danish term that can’t be translated to a single word, but it encompasses a feeling of "cozy contentment and well-being." Portland was recently ranked by Sperling’s Best Places as the #2 Hygge City in the U.S. To see more of the rankings, visit BestPlaces.net.

