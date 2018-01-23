Police: Man robs Corvallis credit union, gets away in taxi

Police in Corvallis are searching for a man who they said robbed a credit union then fled the scene by catching a cab.

According to the Corvallis Police Department, the suspect entered the Central Willamette Credit Union at 555 NE Circle Blvd. and presented a note to a teller demanding money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the bank in a taxi and later left the cab on foot.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Christopher J. Becker of Philomath, did not display a weapon, and no employees were hurt during the robbery.

Police note that Becker was previously arrested on December 27 after they said he robbed a customer at a Bank of America ATM in downtown Corvallis, wrestling the victim to the ground and taking the cash as the machine dispensed it.

The Corvallis Police Department is asking anyone who sees Christopher Becker to call 911 and report his location to officers. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Pete Dunn at 541-766-6433.

