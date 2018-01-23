Hygge in Portland: Locals strive for comfort like Danes

Have you heard of hygge? It is a Danish term that can’t be translated to a single word, but it encompasses a feeling of "cozy contentment and well-being."

Danes are known for being some of the happiest people in the world by several surveys, and hygge is one factor credited to their happiness.

While Denmark is quite far, hygge is here in the Rose City, too.

Portland was recently ranked by Sperling’s Best Places as the #2 Hygge City in the U.S. To see more of the rankings, visit BestPlaces.net.

MORE traveled to Nordic Northwest to learn more about how to achieve hygge.

