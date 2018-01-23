Police investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Salem

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Salem.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired on the 3600 block of Fisher Road Northeast at 5:41 p.m. Monday.

Officers and medics provided first aid to a 17-year-old victim, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Salem Police Department did not release the victim’s name Tuesday.

Detectives investigated through the night and said the case is a homicide. No arrests have been made, but officers said the suspects are not believed to pose an immediate risk to the general public.

No other details were released by investigators.

A Salem-Keizer Public Schools spokesperson said the victim was a student at McKay High School. A message was sent home to parents and additional grief counselors were at the school Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6050.

