Nails left on Oregon City roads; police searching for suspects

Police have received at least six reports this month of nails placed on streets in Oregon City.

Officers said someone is leaving large amounts of nails on roads. Police believe it is being done on purpose.

The reports are coming in during late evening and early morning hours.

Nails have been reported on South End Road near Barker Street, South Center Street near South 2nd Street, Linn Avenue near Pearl Street, Linn Avenue near Charman Street, Linn Avenue near Holmes Lane and South McLoughlin Boulevard near South 2nd St.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case 18-281.

