Nails left on Oregon City roads; police searching for suspects - KPTV - FOX 12

Nails left on Oregon City roads; police searching for suspects

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Police have received at least six reports this month of nails placed on streets in Oregon City.

Officers said someone is leaving large amounts of nails on roads. Police believe it is being done on purpose.

The reports are coming in during late evening and early morning hours.

Nails have been reported on South End Road near Barker Street, South Center Street near South 2nd Street, Linn Avenue near Pearl Street, Linn Avenue near Charman Street, Linn Avenue near Holmes Lane and South McLoughlin Boulevard near South 2nd St.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case 18-281.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.