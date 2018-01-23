‘Ride Share Bandit’ back in Oregon after arrest in Texas

A suspect dubbed the “Ride Share Bandit” Clackamas County deputies, later identified as Deante Von Gibson, is now back in custody in Oregon following his arrest last month in Texas. (Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office / Multnomah Co. Jail)

The man dubbed the "Ride Share Bandit" is now back in Oregon after being arrested in another state last month.

Deante Von Gibson was arrested in Texas on December 28 after a traffic stop.

Von Gibson is accused of taking a ride-share from downtown Portland to the Umpqua Bank in north Wilsonville back in September.

Deputies in Clackamas County said he walked up to the driver, saying he did not have Uber or Lyft but offering the driver cash for the ride.

Investigators said Von Gibson then went into the bank, robbed it using a demand note, then left the scene in the same ride-share, getting dropped off at a northwest Portland grocery store.

Von Gibson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a federal hold and had a detention hearing Monday. He will be released to a federal halfway house pending his trial.

