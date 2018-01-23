Missing 66-year-old Portland man found, receiving medical care

A 66-year-old man reported missing by Portland police Tuesday has been found.

Police said Wednesday morning that Ludlow "Evans" Kaeser was located in Salem and is receiving medical care at a hospital there.

Kaeser left his residential care facility located in the 1700 block of Southeast 138th Avenue Saturday and hadn't been seen since.

Investigators said he has gotten lost in the past after becoming disoriented but has been able to return home.

Portland police did not release any additional information on finding Kaeser.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.