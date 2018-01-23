Portland police looking for missing 66-year-old man

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man last seen Saturday.

Officers said Ludlow "Evans" Kaeser is described as a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with dark blonde and white hair and a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Kaeser left his residential care facility located in the 1700 block of Southeast 138th Avenue Saturday.

Investigators said he has gotten lost in the past after becoming disoriented but has been able to return home. They also said he is known to frequent coffee shops.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone who sees Ludlow "Evans" Kaeser to please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare. Anyone with information that may help police find Kaeser is also asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or email missing@portlandoregon.gov.

