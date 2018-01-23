Newport residents relieved after tsunami watch canceled

Newport residents received two emergency services calls Tuesday morning - one about the tsunami watch and another saying the watch was canceled.

Many residents told FOX 12 they slept through the watch and didn't find out about it until later on in the morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard was up for the watch and moved all four of their boats into open water, which is the protocol for tsunamis. Coast Guard officials said the boats weren't out there long, coming back into port about 30 minutes later.

Officials say tsunamis provide quite a bit of leeway for communities to take action. Tuesday’s earthquake off the Alaskan coast happened around 1:30 a.m., and had a tsunami hit Newport, the estimated time of landfall would have been around 5:10 a.m.

The tsunami wave ended up being small and didn't make it farther than British Columbia.

That news let Lincoln City Emergency Manager Jenny Demaris breathe a sigh of relief while on a conference call with local officials preparing for the worst.

"We were doing our public safety leadership conference call where we check in with all the agencies, state parks, coast guard, local agencies are involved, even our tribal government 6 miles inland. They're on notification,” Demaris said. “During that conference call, we received the cancellation, a great sigh of relief and then we immediately put out our notification again to our communities that the cancellation had been received."

Anyone living in or even just visiting a tsunami zone should be sure to know the best evacuate route.

Officials say people can get maps from local emergency management offices or simply follow the signs that say where to go.

