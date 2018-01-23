Police searching for suspect who stole high-powered rifle during Gresham burglary

Photo of rifle similar to one stolen in Gresham. (Image from Gresham Police Department)

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a high-powered rifle during a burglary in Gresham.

The crime occurred between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 at a home in downtown Gresham.

Police said a .50 caliber Grizzly rifle was among the stolen items. The rifle was in a black plastic rifle case with the Grizzly logo on the side.

“This rifle is capable of firing extremely destructive rounds that could potentially go through heavy-duty commercial glass, cement walls, vehicle engine blocks, body armor and can even go through multiple houses at once,” according to the Gresham Police Department.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police released a photo of a similar rifle Tuesday.

