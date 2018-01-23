Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard named to NBA All-Star Team - KPTV - FOX 12

Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard named to NBA All-Star Team

Posted: Updated:
Damian Lillard (KPTV file image) Damian Lillard (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is an NBA All-Star once again.

Lillard was selected as a reserve for the Western Conference All-Star Team, according to a report from Shams Charania, an NBA insider for Yahoo Sports.

The official announcement of the All-Star reserves was set to take place Tuesday afternoon.

Lillard had been snubbed from the All-Star Team the previous two seasons. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2015.

Lillard was also just named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.