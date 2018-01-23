Police: West Linn car theft suspect caught with meth, stolen gun, suitcases

A car theft suspect was caught with stolen items including a suitcase from the West Linn Historical Society, a knife and a gun, according to police.

Officers responded to Skyline Circle at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the report of a stolen Mini Cooper car. The car was in an unlocked garage with the keys inside, according to police.

At 6:40 a.m., a suspect was spotted nearby inside the old fire station.

Roger Shane Womack, 33, was detained as he walked south on West A Street. Police said he was carrying two suitcases and had a handgun in the pocket of his overalls.

Officers learned at least one of the suitcases belonged to the West Linn Historical Society. Members of the historical society confirmed the overalls Womack was wearing also belonged to the organization.

Investigators said Womack was also responsible for other car prowls in the area and took the gun, a knife, and a wallet from those vehicles. Womack also had multiple sets of keys and other items possibly taken from unreported car break-ins, according to police.

The Mini Cooper was found up a driveway on West A Street and returned to the owners.

While being taken to the Clackamas County Jail, police said Womack repeatedly kicked the door of the patrol car with enough force to damage the door. The patrol car was taken out of service for repairs.

Womack is facing a long list of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, theft, felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of meth.

