Tualatin police need help identifying man who stole $5K worth of headphones

The Tualatin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole over $5,000 worth of headphones.

Police said the suspect has been linked to eight theft cases of Beats Headphones from a local electronics retailer. The thefts happened over the past month.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information on the case, is asked to contact Sgt. Jeremy Rankin 503-691-4870 and reference case #18-0015. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 503-691-0285.

