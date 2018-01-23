Tualatin police need help identifying man who stole $5K worth of - KPTV - FOX 12

Tualatin police need help identifying man who stole $5K worth of headphones

Posted: Updated:
(Tualatin Police Department) (Tualatin Police Department)
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

The Tualatin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole over $5,000 worth of headphones.

Police said the suspect has been linked to eight theft cases of Beats Headphones from a local electronics retailer. The thefts happened over the past month.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information on the case, is asked to contact Sgt. Jeremy Rankin 503-691-4870 and reference case #18-0015. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 503-691-0285.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.