Police: Man arrested for putting stickers with racial slur on cars in Corvallis

A man is facing charges for putting stickers that included a racial slur on cars at the First Alternative Co-op in Corvallis last summer, according to police.

Andrew Oswalt, 27, was arrested on third-degree criminal mischief charges Monday.

Investigators asked for the public’s help locating two suspects accused of vandalizing cars at the co-op on the 1000 block of Southeast 3rd Street in June 2017.

Police said the men placed stickers with a racist message and racial slur on parked cars.

A recent tip came in identifying Oswalt as one of the suspects, according to police.

The second suspect has not been identified.

The Oregon State University student newspaper, The Daily Barometer, reports Oswalt is a graduate student representative for the Associated Students of Oregon State University.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail and released on Monday.

