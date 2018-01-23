Veterinarians warn of increased risk for canine flu in Oregon

Veterinarians are warning of an increased risk for canine flu in Oregon.

An outbreak of the illness has hit dogs in California. DoveLewis reports they haven’t yet had any confirmed cases at the Portland animal hospital, but veterinarians want pet owners to be aware of it.

Canine flu does not have the same symptoms as the flu in people.

Instead of body aches and fatigue, it’s mostly upper-respiratory problems, with a runny nose and sneezing.

Canine flu also spreads fast.

“The mortality rate is still quite low. What makes it a red flag in our opinion is the fact that it’s very contagious,” said Dr. Ladan Mohammad-Zadeh. “A dog in a presence of another dog that has it will most certainly get it, because it’s very, very contagious.”

A canine flu shot is available for dogs. Pet owners are advised to contact their veterinarian for more information.

