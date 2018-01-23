Tsunami detection buoy that went missing months ago washes up on Oregon coast

A tsunami detection buoy that went missing off the Oregon coast months ago washed up in Yachats.

The National Weather Service said it was quite a coincidence that the buoy was found on the same day a tsunami watch was issued on the West Coast after a massive earthquake southeast of Alaska.

Food cart owner Gregg Hall of Netarts said he was taking his usual morning walk when he came across the giant buoy.

“I knew pretty much what it was because I recognized the shape of it. I've seen them before. But, yeah, you could see it from quite a distance down the beach, a half mile plus. Big bright yellow thing sitting on the beach,” Hall told FOX 12.

There are dozens of DART buoys – which stands for deep-ocean assessment and reporting of tsunami – around the Pacific Rim.

The one that washed ashore in Yachats went missing last October. It had been moored more than 200 miles off the coast of Astoria.

