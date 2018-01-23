Oregon Coast Aquarium rehabbing fur seal pup that got entangled - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Coast Aquarium rehabbing fur seal pup that got entangled in plastic string

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Coast Aquarium has taken in an injured northern fur seal pup for rehabilitation.

The male pup was admitted for rehab after he got entangled in plastic string, likely from a balloon or packaging material. The string went through the pup's thick fur coat and skin, leaving an open neck wound.

The pup was found in an RV parking lot in Winchester Bay and brought to the aquarium for help.

Aquarium staff will nurse the pup back to health, and luckily, his injuries only appear to be superficial.

The aquarium said they hope to release him back into the wild on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

