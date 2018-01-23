West Linn Historical Society hit by early morning crime spree: 'It's a little in chaos'

Costume jewelry, overalls, two suitcases, a car, a gun, a wallet, and a knife are just a few things West Linn Police say a man got away with in a bizarre crime spree.

Police were alerted early Tuesday morning of a man inside the West Linn Historical Society’s storage room.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect, identified as Roger Shane Womack, 33, as he was walking down a nearby street. They say he was dressed in costume overalls and was carrying two costume suitcases later identified as props owned by the historical society.

On Tuesday night, Danny Schreiber with the West Linn Historical Society got a change to see what damage may have been done to the inside of their building.

“There was probably another pair of overalls that he was trying on,” Schreiber said as he picked up a pair.

Several drawers were left open and music was playing inside the building.

“It’s a little in chaos, he obviously went through stuff and tried on a few things, he must have spent some time in here,” Schreiber said.

West Linn Police say Womack’s crime spree started around 4:30 a.m.

A homeowner on Skyline Circle heard the sound of their Mini Cooper being stolen. Police say the car was in an unlocked garage with the keys inside.

Then around 6:40 a.m., police say a firefighter at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Station 58 noticed a man inside the old fire station next door, where the historical society keeps their props and costumes, and called police.

Officers arrested Womack after finding him walking south on West A Street.

“We went over and identified it, and sure enough right away we recognized it. Our suitcase that our traveling salesman carries in his scene, it is very identifiable, it has stickers on it, it is clearly ours," said Schreiber.

Police also say they found a gun on Womack as well as a knife and a stolen wallet.

The Mini Cooper stolen earlier in the morning was eventually found and returned to the owners.

Police say Womack had multiple sets of keys and other items possibly taken from other unreported car break ins.

Womack is facing a long list of charges and is set to be in court Wednesday at 3 p.m. He was previously arrested last Thursday and charged with burglary in a separate incident.

