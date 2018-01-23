Man caught on camera vandalizing SE Portland business

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who vandalized a southeast business and a van.

Portland Police say it happened early Sunday morning at Quadrant Systems, located at 437 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Quadrant Systems is a surveillance company, so luckily they were able to use their own cameras to catch the suspect in the act.

Around 6:15 a.m., security cameras caught the suspect kicking and breaking a window on the building. The suspect then went to their parking lot where he tried to get in to one of their vans. He was able to break the glass on the van's mirror but nothing was stolen.

Quadrant Systems' General Manager Randy Reagan says crimes like this are becoming frequent, and all business owners in the central east side are on high alert while problems get worse by the day.

"It's an ongoing problem and it's not just us. It's every business around us as well," said Reagan. "As a business owner, sitting here in downtown and having to deal with this on a day-to-day basis and trying to keep the company running at the same time, I want him to be held accountable for his actions."

The suspect caused about $1,800 in damages to the window and van.

Reagan told FOX 12 that police were able to pull a print from the van on Tuesday but so far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the case is asked to call Portland Police.

