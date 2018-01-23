PPS, teachers union reach tentative agreement on three-year labor contract

The Portland Association of Teachers and Portland Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year labor contract.

The announcement by PPS was made on Tuesday. PPS said the contract will benefit more than 4,000 educators and 49,000 students and their families.

"After more than two years of negotiations, I'm excited that we've finally reached a tentative agreement with PPS," said PAT President Suzanne Cohen. "We were able to address the issues that matter most to parents, students, and educators by making compromises, not sacrifices. I believe this contract will serve as a turning point for PAT's relationship with the District, and really pave the way for building the schools our students deserve together."

"I am pleased that together the District and the PAT are taking this big step forward with an agreement that prioritizes the needs of our students and our educators," said Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. "This marks the beginning of a renewed spirit of collaboration and cooperation between the District and the union."

Details of the agreement will be released when PAT members have reviewed and ratified the agreement, according to PPS.

A ratification vote will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. After the vote, the PPS Board will hold a public vote for ratification. That meeting is tentatively set for Feb. 8.

