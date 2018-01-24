Police: Woman struck by vehicle in Yamhill, driver arrested after pursuit

Police said a chase that started Yamhill ended with the suspect crashing into a creek in rural Hillsboro.

Yamhill Police Department said they responded to the report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at a Shell gas station on Highway 47.

Police said a woman was hit by a vehicle and the driver took off. The woman had minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

The suspect led police on a pursuit, heading north on Highway 47.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy was able to put down some spike strips, and the suspect crashed into a creek in a rural area of Hillsboro, off of Jackson School Road south of Highway 26.

A woman who lives near the creek happened to be cooking dinner when it happened. She told FOX 12 she looked out the window and was shocked when she saw the truck driving through the wetlands.

"At first, I didn't see the police cars, so I was like, 'What is this guy doing driving through the wetlands?'" said Megan Fonseca. "He kind of got stuck for a second in the wetlands, and then I don't know if he was thinking about stopping or not but then he took off again and right into the creek."

Fonseca says she saw the driver climb out and run through a neighbor's field. She was able to point investigators in the right direction.

Officers were able to track the suspect down and take him into custody.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

