Cat rescued from mobile home fire in SE Portland

Firefighters rescued a cat from a mobile home fire in southeast Portland Tuesday night.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near the 8400 block of Southeast Lambert at 5:42 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the home, and after entering the home, they found a fully involved kitchen fire. The fire was quickly put out.

During initial search of the home, crews found a cat inside and carried it out to safety. PF&R said oxygen from equipment specially designed for animal rescue was used on the cat.

PF&R said the cat is doing well.

No other occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.