Police investigating deadly NE Portland shooting

A person was killed and another was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in northeast Portland.

At 10:47 p.m., officers responded to the Hazelwood Station Apartments, located at 36 Northeast 147th Avenue, on reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found two people injured. One of the victims was determined deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The other victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release any suspect information and the identities of the victims have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting, including any surveillance video taken in the area, to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0091 or Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.

The investigation is ongoing with members from the Portland Police Bureau detective division's homicide detail and forensic evidence division, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner assisting police.

