Police: Shots fired in SE Portland, no one injured

Gunfire was reported Tuesday night in a southeast Portland neighborhood and now police are asking the public for information.

At 9:56 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Southeast 130th Avenue after someone called 911 to say they heard shots.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told two vehicles left the area after the gunfire was heard.

Officers searched the neighborhood but did not find any suspects, victims or damage. Police did locate evidence of gunfire in a parking lot in the area.

Police said no one arrived at area hospitals with injuries connected to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact gang enforcement officers at 503-823-4106.

