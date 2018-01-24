On the Go with Joe at NW Coffee Beer Invitational

Two beverages Portland is known for – coffee and beer – are coming together for an event this weekend.More >
Pie lovers rejoice – Tuesday is National Pie Day, and a is local shop taking part in the sweet celebration.More >
Salem is getting ready to host racers from all over the country as part of the largest indoor go-kart race west of the Mississippi.More >
It’s a blast from the past at the Clark County Events Center, where America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show is this weekend.More >
The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic.More >
Since 1967, a family-owned company has been making pizza in Clackamas that’s enjoyed by people across America.More >
Have you ever wanted to go face-to-face with a 10-foot ogre, or maybe skip along the sands of a tropical paradise? Now, you can, and a whole lot more, all while at a friendly neighborhood bowling alley.More >
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, when Americans remember the civil rights leader and the fight for equality, and a new exhibit examines the civil rights movement here in Oregon.More >
For those in the Portland metro area who may be saying wedding vows this year, the Portland Bridal Show has everything you may need for the big day.More >
In Russia, the start of the new year was Jan. 14 until 1918. To mark the old tradition, a celebratory show will take place at Portland’s Star Theater Saturday.More >
Friends and family of a Gresham mother are heartbroken after she went to the hospital with flu symptoms and died two days later.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >
Police said a chase that started Yamhill ended with the suspect crashing into a creek in rural Hillsboro.More >
The oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas, one of her classmates said in a heart-wrenching Facebook post.More >
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation cases in the nation.More >
Oregon voters have approved taxes on hospitals, health insurers and managed care companies to address rising Medicaid costs.More >
Toys "R" Us is planning to shutter a fifth of its U.S. stores.More >
A person was killed and another was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in northeast Portland.More >
A Gresham teen who ran away from home Jan. 1 has been found safe, police said early Wednesday morning.More >
