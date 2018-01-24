On the Go with Joe at NW Coffee Beer Invitational - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at NW Coffee Beer Invitational

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two beverages Portland is known for – coffee and beer – are coming together for an event this weekend.

On Saturday, the NW Coffee Beer Invitational will welcome guests for the fifth year.

The event will be held at the Goose Hollow Inn at 1927 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Twenty local breweries have created beer with coffee with the help of local roasters.

Anyone interested in more information on the invitational can visit OregonCraftBeer.org.

