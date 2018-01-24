Deputies release surveillance images, sketch of armed Clackamas - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies release surveillance images, sketch of armed Clackamas deli robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy CCSO Courtesy CCSO
Courtesy CCSO Courtesy CCSO
Courtesy CCSO Courtesy CCSO
Courtesy CCSO Courtesy CCSO
Courtesy CCSO Courtesy CCSO
CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) -

Clackamas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding an armed suspect who robbed a deli last week.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images and a sketch of the man accused of robbing Lighthouse Too, located at 16056 Southeast 82nd Drive, on Jan. 16. 

During the robbery, the suspect was armed with a snub-nosed pistol and wearing navy blue jacket with a yellow stripe across the chest and the hood pulled up over a gray stocking hat.

Surveillance video shows the man demanded cash while displaying his gun and got away with the money in a brightly colored bag. 

The robbery happened in the span of less than 90 seconds. 

The sheriff’s office is still working to identify the suspect, but provided the following description:

  • 38 to 45 years old 
  • 5 feet 6 inches tall 
  • 160 to 180 lbs. 
  • Medium build, full face 
  • No facial hair 
  • Thick black eyebrows 
  • Race unknown (complexion described by witnesses as "golden brown")

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the robbery and/or suspect to contact the sheriff office’s tip like at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form and reference CCSO Case # 18-1578.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.