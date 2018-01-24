Deputies release surveillance images, sketch of armed Clackamas deli robbery suspect

Clackamas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding an armed suspect who robbed a deli last week.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images and a sketch of the man accused of robbing Lighthouse Too, located at 16056 Southeast 82nd Drive, on Jan. 16.

During the robbery, the suspect was armed with a snub-nosed pistol and wearing navy blue jacket with a yellow stripe across the chest and the hood pulled up over a gray stocking hat.

Surveillance video shows the man demanded cash while displaying his gun and got away with the money in a brightly colored bag.

The robbery happened in the span of less than 90 seconds.

The sheriff’s office is still working to identify the suspect, but provided the following description:

38 to 45 years old

5 feet 6 inches tall

160 to 180 lbs.

Medium build, full face

No facial hair

Thick black eyebrows

Race unknown (complexion described by witnesses as "golden brown")

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the robbery and/or suspect to contact the sheriff office’s tip like at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form and reference CCSO Case # 18-1578.

