Deputies investigating overnight robbery at Troutdale restaurant; pair arrested

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Troutdale restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Multnomah County deputies responded to Shari’s Restaurant at 557 NW Phoenix Dr. at 3:24 a.m.

Witnesses said a man entered the restaurant armed with a handgun but fled the scene in a vehicle before deputies could arrive.

Officers from the Gresham Police Department reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained and subsequently arrested. They were identified as 51-year-old Kimberlee Riedy and 42-year-old Christopher Biggs. They were both booked into the Multnomah County Jail on robbery charges, as well as parole-probation detainers. 

